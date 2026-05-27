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Interest rates look set to hold, after inflation and fuel costs fell in April. But it’s unlikely to last

By Stella Huangfu, Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney
With fuel prices still much higher than before the Middle East war began, the risks of further spikes in inflation and more rate rises this year have not gone away.The Conversation


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