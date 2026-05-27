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Guide to the classics: Margaret Cavendish’s The Blazing World pioneered speculative fiction, 400 years ago

By Donna Mazza, Associate Professor, English and Creative Writing, Edith Cowan University
The Blazing World is a testament to how far the written novel has travelled in the past 400 years. A literary time capsule, it holds within it the origins of a genre we now call speculative fiction.

Written by Margaret Cavendish, a wealthy iconoclast who advocated for women’s educational opportunities, and published in 1666, The Blazing World is a strange work. Testament to this, its full title is The Description Of A New World Called The Blazing-World, written by The Thrice Noble, Illustrious, and Excellent…The Conversation


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