Deep-rooted inequalities are driving the latest diphtheria outbreak. But we can fix them
By Asha Bowen, Team Lead, Healthy Skin and Acute Rheumatic Fever Prevention, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Lorraine Anderson, Medical Director, Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Services, Indigenous Knowledge
Stephanie Enkel, Postdoctoral Researcher, The Kids Research Institute Australia
The current diphtheria outbreak – which has spread across four Australian states and possibly claimed one man’s life – may seem unexpected.
But a closer look shows it is yet another example of inequitable…
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- Wednesday, May 27, 2026