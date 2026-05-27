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Human Rights Observatory

France Acknowledges Need for Slavery Reparations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image "Slave Chain with Four Yokes" from the Dexue voodoo convent in Adounko, Benin, dating from the 19th century at the Memorial ACTe, the Caribbean Centre of Expression and Memory of Slavery and the Slave Trade, in Point-a-Pitre, May 8, 2015. © 2015 Nicolas Derne/AFP via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the need for reparations in connection with France’s role in the transatlantic slave trade on May 21.Macron said that reparations for enslavement crimes should no longer be ignored. He also warned against “false promises,” emphasizing that the legacy…


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