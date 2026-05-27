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Human Rights Observatory

Cubans, Many in the US for Decades, Deported to Mexico

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of deported Cubans gather outside the Juan Graham Hospital in the city of Villahermosa, Mexico, March 2026. © 2026 Josué Leal The Trump administration has deported over 4,300 Cubans to Mexico, many of whom are older people with serious health conditions who had been living in the United States for years or even decades. Many are left stranded without access to housing and health care. Those who cannot access protection as refugees are trapped in a permanent state of legal limbo.The United States should guarantee people in removal proceedings individualized…


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