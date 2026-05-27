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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon Joins Mine Ban Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A team from the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) clearing unexploded cluster munitions on farmland in southern Lebanon, November 10, 2020. © 2020 John Wreford/SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Photo (Beirut, May 27, 2026) – Lebanon’s recent accession to the Mine Ban Treaty amid an ongoing armed conflict underscores the treaty’s vital importance for saving lives and rebuilding communities, Human Rights Watch said today. The government’s decision should motivate other countries, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa, to support the global norm against antipersonnel mines.“Lebanon’s…


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