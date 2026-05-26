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Patricia Cornwell survived her parents’ breakdown, psychosis and neglect by creating her own worlds

By Sue Turnbull, Honorary Professor of Communication and Media Studies, University of Wollongong
Patricia Cornwell’s uneven memoir is part misery memoir, part confessional. It tells of celebrity encounters and wild fame – but her childhood is a tough read.The Conversation


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