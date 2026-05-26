Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World’s largest study of child sexual abuse perpetrators reveals why they abuse

By Kelly Richards, Professor, School of Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Emma Hussey, Sessional Academic, School of Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Warning: this article contains distressing quotes from perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

Researchers have long tried to answer the question: why do some men sexually abuse children?

We recently set out to find an answer.

In the largest study of child sexual abuse perpetrators’ accounts ever conducted, we systematically analysed nearly 700 adult male perpetrators’ accounts from 39 studies to document the ways these men account for their actions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your bank’s AI just blocked your payment – what can you do?
~ Should AIs be required to report a human user contemplating violence?
~ Black detainees twice as likely as white detainees to be strip-searched in police custody – new study
~ Pope Leo XIV compares AI to the Industrial Revolution – as new alternatives to big AI firms take shape
~ Independent MPs are considering forming a party. The money helps explain why
~ Can you own a voice? Taylor Swift’s latest legal move raises big questions for AI and copyright
~ Why humans care so much about body odour, and what it really tells us
~ Heatwaves are destroying the sex lives of bees – new research
~ They ‘showed me a lot of love’: why young men seeking belonging join gangs
~ An AI solution to an 80-year-old problem has shocked mathematicians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter