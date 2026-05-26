Why do I wake up so tired after vivid dreams?
By Yaqoot Fatima, Professor of Sleep Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Danielle Wilson, Research Fellow and Sleep Scientist at the Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
Nisreen Aouira, Research Program Manager, Let's Yarn About Sleep, Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
Some mornings when you wake up, your head is fuzzy, your body is heavy, and you don’t feel rested. It felt like you were dreaming all night.
But did all that dreaming actually wear you out? Let’s look at what the science says.
We all dream, but not everyone remembers it
Most dreaming occurs during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which makes up 20–25% of our total sleep time.
We have four…
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- Tuesday, May 26, 2026