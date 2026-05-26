Planes, trains and pandemics: Lessons from COVID-19 about travel risks posed by hantavirus and Ebola
By Julianne Piper, Research Fellow, Pandemics & Borders Project, Simon Fraser University
Kelley Lee, Professor and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance; Scientific Co-Director, Bridge Research Consortium, Simon Fraser University
Miranda Nonis, Research Fellow and Project Co-ordinator, Pandemics and Borders Project, Simon Fraser University
Recent outbreaks of Hantavirus and Ebolavirus raise concerns about risks linked to travel, with responses varying between countries. COVID-19 offers lessons for effective approaches to public health.
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- Tuesday, May 26, 2026