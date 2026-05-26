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Human Rights Observatory

Vatican Urges Strict Regulation of Artificial Intelligence in War

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pope Leo XIV presents his first Encyclical Letter “Magnifica humanitas” at the Synod Hall in the Vatican, May 25, 2026. © 2026 Alessia Giuliani - Catholic Press via Vatican Pool/Getty Images Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas” (Magnificent Humanity), the Catholic Church’s authoritative pastoral letter released on May 25, emphasized the need for “safeguarding the human person in the time of artificial intelligence,” including the use of AI in warfare and the threat posed by killer robots.Building on the church’s long-held position,…


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