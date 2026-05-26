California’s salmon fishery is reopening after a population crash led to a 3-year closure, but that doesn’t mean all is well
By Eric Palkovacs, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Santa Cruz
Steven T. Lindley, Researcher in Fish Ecology, University of California, Santa Cruz
Salmon have faced a boom-bust cycle for years. Making their recovery last longer will require some big changes, including how hatcheries produce fish.
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- Tuesday, May 26, 2026