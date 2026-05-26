Rising geoplitical tensions show why Canada’s agri-food trade strategy needs to change
By Sylvanus Kwaku Afesorgbor, Associate Professor of Agri-Food Trade and Policy, University of Guelph
Enock D. Opoku, Research Assistant, Department of Food, Agricultural, and Resource Economics, University of Guelph
Canada’s agricultural exporters face growing pressure from trade disputes that expose the risks of concentrating exports in too few markets.
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- Tuesday, May 26, 2026