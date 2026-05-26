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Could aliens ever visit Earth? An aerospace scientist unpacks the challenges of interstellar spaceflight

By Kai James, Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
On May 22, 2026, the Pentagon released a second batch of previously classified photos and videos showing what appear to be unexplained flying objects. These file dumps were the culmination of a process that was set in motion back in July 2023, when a group of government whistleblowers testified before Congress that the U.S. government was secretly in possession of extraterrestrial spacecraft…The Conversation


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