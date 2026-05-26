Is extracting oxygen from lunar soil the future of space exploration?
By Jack Robinot, Doctorant en sciences de l'ingénieur, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS); Université de Perpignan Via Domitia
Alexis Paillet, Chargé de projet vaisseaux spatiaux, Centre national d’études spatiales (CNES)
Stéphane Abanades, Directeur de Recherche, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Sylvain Rodat, Chargé de recherche, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
As lunar missions are back in vogue with engineering more sustainable human presence on the Moon in mind, there’s no getting away from the fact that you can’t breathe on a satellite that has no atmosphere.
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- Tuesday, May 26, 2026