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In Senegal, a 2,000-year-old iron workshop sheds new light on the past

By Mélissa Morel, Chercheure en métallurgie et en archéologie, University of Cambridge
Anne Mayor, Maître d'enseignement et de recherche en archéologie et anthropologie, Université de Genève
Ladji Dianifaba, Maître de conférence en archéologie, Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar
How was iron produced 2,000 years ago in Senegal? A recent study at the Didé West 1 archaeological site, in the Falémé Valley in eastern Senegal, sheds light on an ancient iron production technique.

Passed down from generation to generation for nearly eight centuries, this technology appears to have been developed to meet local needs. African archaeology specialists Anne Mayor, Mélissa Morel and Ladji Dianifaba explain the significance of this discovery and what it reveals about the…The Conversation


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