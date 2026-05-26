Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal’s ruling alliance has split: will political turmoil follow?

By Toumani Traoré, Doctorant en Science Politique, Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar
Power struggles often play out in Senegal’s political arena, both within a party and between rival parties. To summarise British foreign minister Lord Palmerston’s argument in 1848:

In politics, there are no permanent enemies, no permanent friends, only permanent interests.

The situation at the top of Senegal’s executive branch is no exception.

The Sonko-Diomaye duo, formedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your bank’s AI just blocked your payment – what can you do?
~ Should AIs be required to report a human user contemplating violence?
~ Black detainees twice as likely as white detainees to be strip-searched in police custody – new study
~ Pope Leo XIV compares AI to the Industrial Revolution – as new alternatives to big AI firms take shape
~ Independent MPs are considering forming a party. The money helps explain why
~ Can you own a voice? Taylor Swift’s latest legal move raises big questions for AI and copyright
~ Why humans care so much about body odour, and what it really tells us
~ Heatwaves are destroying the sex lives of bees – new research
~ They ‘showed me a lot of love’: why young men seeking belonging join gangs
~ An AI solution to an 80-year-old problem has shocked mathematicians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter