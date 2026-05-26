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Human Rights Observatory

Methanol, pistachios and cement: the other Iranian exports being choked by the war

By Farhang Morady, Reader in International Development, University of Westminster
The war between Iran, the US and Israel has escalated into a major global crisis, with consequences that are reaching far beyond the Middle East. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 25% of the world’s oil ordinarily passes, has rattled global energy markets.

This has only been worsened by the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, which was imposed on April 13 in an attempt to restrict Iran’s ability to export its oil. In early May, the US Defense Department estimated that Iran had been denied…The Conversation


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