Canada should ban fossil fuel ads ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
By Madeleine Orr, Assistant Professor, Sport Ecology, University of Toronto
Samira Hussein, Master of Science in Sustainability Management, University of Toronto
Sara Durante, Master of Science in Sustainability Management Candidate, University of Toronto
As FIFA comes to town with Saudi Aramco in tow, now is the time for Toronto City Council to revive discussions about banning fossil fuel advocacy ads.
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- Tuesday, May 26, 2026