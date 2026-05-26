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Beyond Anglo-Saxons, Celts and Vikings: DNA uncovers a dynamic history of migration to Britain

By Jay Silverstein, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Forensics, Nottingham Trent University
Each of us tells a story about who we are, often tracing our identity back through an imagined line of ancestors. Though identity is fundamentally cultural, we tend to anchor it in biology – in the idea of a stable genetic inheritance passed down through generations.

Population genomics has exposed a history far more complex, dynamic and intertwined than we might wish to imagine. Even in a place such as Britain, long imagined as an island of deep and uninterrupted heritage, genetic data suggest a history…The Conversation


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