How states’ moves to call abortion drugs ‘controlled substances’ can make childbirth more dangerous and interfere with legal, safe and necessary healthcare
By Dara Kass, Adjunct Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice, Brown University
Elizabeth Tobin-Tyler, Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice, Brown University
Stephanie Psaki, Distinguished Senior Fellow in Global Health Security, Brown University
Medications used to perform abortions are also widely used to treat severe pregnancy complications, as well as several conditions unrelated to childbirth.
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- Tuesday, May 26, 2026