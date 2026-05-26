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Human Rights Observatory

Independent MPs are considering forming a party. The money helps explain why

By Josh Holloway, Senior Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
Emily Foley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University; University of Canberra
Narelle Miragliotta, Associate Professor in Politics, Murdoch University
Rob Manwaring, Associate Professor, Politics and Public Policy, Flinders University
Federal independent MPs have been in discussions about forming a political party. The irony won’t be lost on some in the Liberal Party, who have long argued the Teal independents already look and act like one.

Many independents already coordinate on policy, vote in similar patterns, and draw on shared fundraising vehicles such as Climate…The Conversation


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