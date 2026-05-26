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Human Rights Observatory

Can you own a voice? Taylor Swift’s latest legal move raises big questions for AI and copyright

By Justin Morey, Senior Lecturer in Music Production, Leeds Beckett University
Taylor Swift has filed a trademark application covering her voice and stage image. It includes a photo of her performing in her distinctive bejewelled Eras Tour bodysuit and two voice recordings: “Hey, it’s Taylor” and “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift.”

It’s the latest example of the singer using her status and power to challenge industry norms and assert the rights of artists.

In 2014, Swift…The Conversation


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