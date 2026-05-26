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Why humans care so much about body odour, and what it really tells us

By Mats J. Olsson, Professor of Experimental Psychology, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Humans spend a great deal of time trying to smell good. We wash, deodorise and perfume our bodies daily, suggesting body odour must matter. Yet scientifically, the picture is far less straightforward.

In the animal world, smell is a powerful communication tool. Many species use scent to signal readiness to mate, mark territory or warn of danger. Female moths, for example, release chemical cues that attract males over long distances…The Conversation


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