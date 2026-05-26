Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heatwaves are destroying the sex lives of bees – new research

By James Gilbert, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, University of Hull
There is not yet much research on the effects of heatwaves on bees. What little there is focuses on super extremes of weather that would kill an adult bee.

However, my new research with colleagues shows that UK populations of solitary bees may be much more sensitive than previously thought to the kinds of extreme weather we are now seeing regularly.

To find out what happens to bees…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Independent MPs are considering forming a party. The money helps explain why
~ Can you own a voice? Taylor Swift’s latest legal move raises big questions for AI and copyright
~ Why humans care so much about body odour, and what it really tells us
~ They ‘showed me a lot of love’: why young men seeking belonging join gangs
~ An AI solution to an 80-year-old problem has shocked mathematicians
~ From purling to puzzles, these hobbies could reduce your dementia risk
~ How to encourage a friend to get therapy (without blowing up your friendship)
~ Why are retail power prices finally falling?
~ The EU’s China Policy Should Center Human Rights
~ Ukraine: Russia Illegally Seizing Property in Occupied Areas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter