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Human Rights Observatory

They ‘showed me a lot of love’: why young men seeking belonging join gangs

By Zoe Stephenson, Associate Professor of Forensic Psychology, University of Birmingham
The government has published plans for “once-in-a-generation” reform of youth justice in England and Wales. The reforms are billed as a blueprint for earlier intervention, more targeted support and addressing the root causes of youth crime.

It’s welcome that the proposals recognise how many children in the youth justice system have grown up with instability, trauma and neglect – and that those in the system often have increasingly complex needs. They also…The Conversation


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