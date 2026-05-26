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Human Rights Observatory

How to encourage a friend to get therapy (without blowing up your friendship)

By Glen Hosking, Clinical Psychologist and Associate Professor of Psychology, La Trobe University
You want to be a good friend. A psychologist explains when it’s time to suggest therapy and what to say to make a difference.The Conversation


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