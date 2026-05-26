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Cricket and soccer are Australian sporting giants. How can they be struggling financially?

By James Skinner, Dean Newcastle Business School/Professor of Sport Business, University of Newcastle
Danny F Hill, Assistant Professor Finance, Providence College
Cricket and soccer are two of, if not the biggest national sporting codes in Australia.

Yet the governing bodies of both have recently been in the news for their financial difficulties.

How can it be these two dominant codes are struggling?

Major sports, major problems


Football Australia (FA) recently announced it will cut around 20% of its workforce, following…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
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