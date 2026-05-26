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Human Rights Observatory

Is Beijing the world’s ‘living room’? China is enjoying the global stage, but there are limits to its influence

By Czeslaw Tubilewicz, Senior Lecturer, Department of Politics and International Relations, Adelaide University
A parade of global leaders through Beijing is good for optics. But this visibility does not necessarily translate into global leadership.The Conversation


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