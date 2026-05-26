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Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Colombians Linked to Atrocities Trained in UAE Bases

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Spanish-speaking private military contractors and RSF fighters gathering in a courtyard between houses in El Fasher, North Darfur, Sudan. © 2025 Private With apparent support from the UAE, Colombian private military contractors have deployed to Sudan to support the abusive Rapid Support Forces.The deployment adds to evidence of UAE military support for the Rapid Support Forces, which have committed widespread atrocities in Sudan. Other countries should push for investigations, capable of leading to sanctions, into all those, including UAE officials,…


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