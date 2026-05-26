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Human Rights Observatory

The EU’s China Policy Should Center Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, during a College of Commissioners meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December 3, 2025. © 2025 Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images As European Union commissioners prepare for their April 29 security college meeting on China’s influence on EU security, they should place human rights concerns at the center of those discussions. The Chinese government’s intensifying repression at home and increasingly coercive conduct abroad pose serious risks not only for people’s rights, but also for Europe’s long-term…


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