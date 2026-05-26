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Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russia Illegally Seizing Property in Occupied Areas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A damaged residential building in the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, August 8, 2024. © 2024 Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters Russian occupation authorities are seizing civilian property in occupied areas of Ukraine, despite international law prohibiting occupying powers from such conduct.Authorities have introduced a sham process to declare properties “ownerless” and transfer them to municipal ownership, while also imposing administrative and travel barriers making it nearly impossible for displaced Ukrainians to assert their…


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