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Pope Leo warns of AI’s risks to humanity in his first encyclical

By Niusha Shafiabady, Professor in Computational Intelligence, Australian Catholic University
Darius von Guttner Sporzynski, Professor of History, Australian Catholic University
Sandie Cornish, Senior Lecturer, Theology, Australian Catholic University
The pope has warned that AI is never truly neutral: it reflects the society that made it. He has called for ethical oversight – and protecting workers.The Conversation


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