Entanglement injuries cause prolonged suffering for whales and dolphins – early intervention is crucial
By Karen Stockin, Professor of Marine Ecology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Antonio Fernández, Professor in Histology and Veterinary Pathology, Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Entanglement is a major animal welfare issue for marine mammals. A successful rescue is not just whether an animal is cut free but whether it recovers from injuries.
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- Monday, May 25, 2026