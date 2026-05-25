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The Winter Energy Payment is buying less warmth each year – could there be a better long-term fix?

By Kimberley O'Sullivan, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Govt top-ups help households to keep warm over winter. But rising power prices are creating an urgent need for longer-term energy solutions.The Conversation


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