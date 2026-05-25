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Human Rights Observatory

After a landmark international court case backed workers’ right to strike, here’s what could change

By Shae McCrystal, Professor of Labour Law, University of Sydney
In nations as far apart as Australia, Canada, Indonesia and the UK, this is how a historic court decision could make it easier for unions to go on strike in future.The Conversation


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