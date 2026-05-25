Need a doctor or nurse after hours? How to get virtual or in-person care in Australia – including for free
By Mahima Kalla, Digital Health Transformation Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Feby Savira, Alfred Deakin Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Deakin University
Kara Burns, Digital Health Program Manager at the Centre for Digital Transformation of Health, The University of Melbourne
Sathana Dushyanthen, Academic Specialist & Senior Lecturer in Cancer Sciences & Digital Health| Superstar of STEM| Science Communicator, The University of Melbourne
Sometimes you can’t wait wait until 9am or Monday morning to see a doctor or access health care. Here are your options.
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- Monday, May 25, 2026