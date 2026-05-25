Reddit short stories are popular in Hollywood – joining a long trend. Here are 5 of the best short stories on film
By Karen Hands, Senior Lecturer in Creative Industries, University of the Sunshine Coast
Ginna Brock, Lecturer in English and Creative Writing & Publishing, University of the Sunshine Coast
Jane Frank, Lecturer in Communication, University of the Sunshine Coast
Online platforms like Reddit and Wattpad let writers test their skills for an audience – and provide a testing ground for Hollywood, too, through likes and upvotes.
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- Monday, May 25, 2026