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Human Rights Observatory

How community groups, activists and local media turned Camden into a model of police reform

By John A. Shjarback, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, Rowan University
Camden, New Jersey’s homicide rate in 2025 was four times the national average – still high, but a marked change from when it was 18 times the national average in 2012.The Conversation


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