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Human Rights Observatory

The sacred cloth at the center of the Hajj pilgrimage

By Iqbal Akhtar, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, Florida International University
As millions gather for Hajj, they will circle the Kaaba, which is draped in the black cloth known as the kiswah – a sacred object shaped by centuries of faith, politics and power.The Conversation


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