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Human Rights Observatory

Chad: 10 Years On, Habré Conviction Inspires Global Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hissene Habre during his trial in 2015. © Courtesy of Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise (RTS) (Nairobi) – The 2016 conviction in Senegal of former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré was a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice for atrocity crimes, Human Rights Watch and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said today. The verdict, which followed a 25-year legal campaign by Habré’s victims, was the first time the domestic courts of one country tried and convicted the former leader of another for serious international crimes under the principle of universal…


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