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Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: would a ‘party of independents’ be a contradiction in terms?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The flirtation by some “teals” with the idea of forming a new party is part of the major shakeup underway in our political system.The Conversation


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