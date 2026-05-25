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Human Rights Observatory

Controversy-ridden NACC chief Paul Brereton quits two years short of his term’s end

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The move comes amid an ongoing investigation into Brereton by the NACC Inspector, and a day before he’ll appear at Senate estimates.The Conversation


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