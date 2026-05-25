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Many biofuels haven’t panned out. Could algae make the clean diesel and aviation fuel Australia needs?

By Peter Ralph, Distinguished Professor of Marine Biology and Executive Director of the Climate Change Cluster, University of Technology Sydney
Alexandra Thomson, Industry Engagement Manager, Climate Change Cluster, University of Technology Sydney
Martin Lloyd, Strategic Lead, Research Translation, University of Technology Sydney
Diesel is critical to Australia. Any supply disruption has immediate and widespread consequences, given Australia imports almost 80% of its liquid fuels. As the energy shocks of the Iran war ripple out, Australia’s leaders have scrambled to shore up supplies of fuel – especially diesel and aviation fuel.

Disruptions to fuel…The Conversation


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