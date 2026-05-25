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Nuclear powers are expanding their arsenals instead of disarming. Australia doesn’t have to be complicit in this

By Tilman Ruff, Honorary Principal Fellow, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Hundreds of diplomats from almost every country just met for four weeks at United Nations headquarters in New York to review the most comprehensive nuclear non-proliferation treaty in the world. And they agreed to absolutely nothing.

After thousands of interventions, working papers, statements, national reports, side events, preparatory conferences, closed-door meetings and consultations, the delegates couldn’t even reach consensus on the most hollowed-out…The Conversation


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