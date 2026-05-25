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Neale Daniher was ferocious and inspirational, whether on the footy field or fighting ‘the Beast’

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Education, Charles Sturt University
Neale Daniher, the 2025 Australian of the Year who became the face of Australia’s battle against motor neurone disease (MND), has died aged 65.

The former VFL footballer and coach died on Monday, his family revealed:

“We’re heartbroken to share that our much-loved husband, Dad and Poppy, Neale Daniher, passed away at home, surrounded by his family.


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