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Human Rights Observatory

Russia Plans ‘Civic Death Law’ for Exiled Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Russian passport in review in Moscow, March 25, 2025. © 2025 Pelagiya Tikhonova/Sputnik via AP Photo On May 26, Russia’s State Duma is scheduled to review a draft law that targets exiled critics for allegedly acting “against Russia’s interests overseas.”The draft law, prepared by a special parliamentary commission, “On Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs,” stipulates that Russian exiles convicted of offences typically the result of politically motivated prosecutions, will be subject to a wide range of restrictions.The offences include…


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