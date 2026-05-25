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How to Dress for Old Age offers personal reflections and important lessons for facing life’s last act

By Catharine Coleborne, Professor of History, School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
Once we enter midlife, it seems everywhere we look there are signs pointing to the future. Advice about retirement strategies, property and housing, superannuation (if we’re lucky enough to have it), how to age well, be healthy, adjust to life’s “third act”.

But we less frequently reflect on the emotional and spiritual aspects of ageing, or watching our parents age and become dependent on us and on carers.

Review: How to Dress for Old Age – David Carlin and Peta Murray (Upswell Press)

How…The Conversation


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