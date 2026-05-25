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Human Rights Observatory

When wars destroy heritage, women lose more than monuments – new research

By Benjamin Isakhan, Professor of International Politics, Deakin University
Eleanor Childs, Graduate Researcher, Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
As conflict continues in Ukraine, Gaza, Iran and elsewhere, the cost is being recorded not only in deaths and displacement, but also in ruined libraries, mosques, churches, museums, archives and historic neighbourhoods.

UNESCO has verified damage to 527 cultural sites in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion; 164 sites in Gaza since October 7 2023; and damage to the World Heritage-listed Golestan…The Conversation


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