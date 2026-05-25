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The Enhanced Games, or ‘steroid Olympics’, are on. They pose risks for athletes and those watching

By Samuel Cornell, Honorary Fellow in Public Health, Centre for Health Services Research, The University of Queensland
Luke Cox, Lecturer in Sport Integrity, Swansea University
Timothy Piatkowski, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland
The inaugural Enhanced Games are underway in Las Vegas and are set to be a unique spectacle that promotes drug-induced “enhancement”.

The International Olympic Committee has condemned the event as a way to “destroy any concept of fair play” and “moronic”.

Read more: The Enhanced…The Conversation


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